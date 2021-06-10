Man enters no plea over string of alleged Moulton household burglaries

A Northampton man has beeen charged with committing three alleged burglaries in Moulton over the course of six days last week.

Sebastian Tkaczy, of Tower Square, Northampton, is charged with three counts of burglary and one count of possession of class B drugs.

The 30-year-old is charged with allegedly breaking into three homes between May 28 and June 2 and stealing items such as tools and electrical goods.