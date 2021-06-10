Man enters no plea over string of alleged Moulton household burglaries
Three homes in the village near Northampton were broken into over thre course of a week.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:26 pm
A Northampton man has entered no plea over a string of alleged household burglaries that took place last week.
Sebastian Tkaczy, of Tower Square, Northampton, is charged with three counts of burglary and one count of possession of class B drugs.
The 30-year-old is charged with allegedly breaking into three homes between May 28 and June 2 and stealing items such as tools and electrical goods.
Tkaczy entered no plea at a hearing at Northampton Magistrate's Court on June 10. He was released on bail and ordered to reappear at Northampton Crown Court on July 19.