Man demanded money and threatened teenager with knife in Northampton underpass

A teenager was threatened with a knife by a man who demanded money in a Northampton underpass.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in the underpass near to the Queen Eleanor roundabout between 7pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, March 13.

Police say an unknown male approached a teenage boy and appeared to ask for money while pulling a knife from his waistband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Fearing for his safety, the boy dropped his bike and ran towards a nearby supermarket where he raised the alarm, and the police were called.

The incident happened in an underpass near the Queen Eleanor roundabout.

“We only have a very limited description of the offender, who was a black male with dread locks and wearing a black puffer style coat.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured any of the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000147620.