Man cut open with ashtray in Northampton pub fight after refusing staff’s request for him to leave

A man has avoided jail after assaulting a victim with an ashtray at a Northampton pub.

Nathan Alcide, aged 37, of Herbert Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, February 7 after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that - on July 30, 2020 at around 8pm - both the complainant and the defendant were at the Edge of Town public house in Sheep Street when a verbal argument took place between the complainant and a member of bar staff.

Nathan Alcide, aged 37, of Herbert Street, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, February 7.

Sinjin Bulbring, prosecuting, said the complainant - a man - refused to leave when asked by the employee so Alcide decided to approach him to ask him to leave also.

A heated argument followed, which led to Alcide picking up a ceramic ashtray and striking out at the man, the court heard. The ashtray made contact with the man’s arm, which he used to cover his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Alcide then punched the victim in the face and attempted to punch him again but this was blocked.

The assault left the victim with a cut lip and lacerations to his arm, which required stitches. An ambulance took the man to hospital, where he had to have a head scan due to concerns of an earlier diagnosed brain mass that would have made him vulnerable to the effects of a head injury.

Mr Bulbring said: “He was very fortunate that the only lingering injury seems to be a persistent headache.”

The victim, in a statement, claimed he was left in a lot of pain for some time afterwards and he found it difficult to sleep, drink, eat or go to the pub to socialise. He said he lost £1,400 in earnings due to missing two days of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alcide has 15 previous convictions for 25 offences including robbery, ABH and common assault.

The court heard that, just four months after the assault, Alcide was convicted of battery against his former partner for which he was given a community order and a restraining order.

John Briant, in mitigation, said Alcide has several complex mental health conditions including schizoaffective disorder and ADHD.

He continued: “It was a response to somebody else, he knew, who he thought was in difficulty. He went to try and assist and, as someone unmedicated for ADHD, it would appear he acted inappropriately and suddenly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Briant added that, since September 2020, there have been no further arrests and Alcide has complied and engaged with the mental health team. He has worked to adjust his medication over a long period of time.

There has also been significant delay with hearing this case in court due to strike action.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC handed Alcide a nine month prison sentence suspended for 21 months.

Judge Herbert, sentencing, said: “You have stayed out of trouble for the last two years and you have done what you can to engage with the mental health professionals to address the issues that have troubled you in the past.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad