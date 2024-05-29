Man crawls up the stairs towards female toilets at Northampton bar before sexually assaulting a woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted inside Bar So in Abington Square, Northampton.

The incident occurred between 3.45am and 4am on Saturday, May 18, as the woman stood at the top of the stairs next to the female toilets.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “A man crawled up the stairs and grabbed her inappropriately over her clothing. The woman pushed the man away before reporting it to staff.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been approached in a similar manner.”

A 29-year-old man from Romford, Essex, has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.