Man convicted after he admitted to filming on his phone inside Wellingborough Magistrates' Court
He has been forced to pay over £200 in a fine and court costs
A man was fined after he admitted to breaking the law by filming inside court buildings in Wellingborough.
Reda Bouadi-Clifton, 43, of Woodhall Drive in Banbury, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 27 where he pleaded guilty to one count of taking a photograph in or around a court.
Bouadi-Clifton was seen to be standing at the entrance of Wellingborough Magistrates' Court in Midland Road on April 27 earlier this year and filming inside the court buildings.
This breaches the Criminal Justice Act 1925, which states that it is against the law to film or take photographs in courts.
Court staff, after challenging the offender, called the police and Bouadi-Clifton was subsequently arrested and charged.
Bouadi-Clifton was sentenced to pay a £100 fine in addition to £85 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
He was made subject to a collection order as well as a deprivation order in relation to his mobile phone. This means that the court exercised their power to deprive an offender of property used for the purpose of committing or facilitating the commission of an offence.