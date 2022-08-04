Man chased by mask-wearing pair armed with weapons in Kettering

Police are appealing for witnesses to the affray which took place in Kettering

A man was chased through a Kettering estate by two men wearing masks and armed with weapons.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place following an affray at Kettering Ground Park near to Thurston Drive in Kettering.

It happened between 3.30pm and 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) when an altercation took place in the park which led to an 18-year-old man being chased by two other males wearing masks and armed with bladed weapons.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man ran from the park into Thurston Drive and down an alleyway into Settlers Fields, where he sought help from a member of the public.

"He was not injured in the incident.

"Officers believe this was an isolated incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or captured it on either CCTV or dash-cam footage.”