Man charged with number of burglaries and assaulting an emergency worker in Northampton

A man has been charged with a number of offences including burglaries, car theft and assaulting an emergency worker in Northampton.

Ben Ginn, 43, of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with a burglary and an attempted burglary in Penfold Lane, Kingsthorpe, on Wednesday (November 6).

Ben Ginn, 43, of no fixed address, is accused of a burglary and attempted burglary on Penfold Lane, Kingsthorpe. Photo: Google

He is also accused of stealing from a motor vehicle and assaulting an emergency worker in Worcester Close, Bellinge, on the same night.

As well as theft from and theft of a motor vehicle in Watermeadow Drive on Saturday night.

Ginn appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday) and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

The details were released by Northamptonshire Police.