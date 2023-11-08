News you can trust since 1931
Man charged with knifepoint robbery in Barton Seagrave

He appeared at court today and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 8th Nov 2023, 14:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 14:22 GMT
A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a knifepoint robbery of a taxi driver in Barton Seagrave.

Corey Stafford of Leeson Crescent, Barton Seagrave, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) to face two charges – robbery and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred between 9.25pm and 9.50pm on Saturday, November 4, in Leeson Crescent, Barton Seagrave in which a taxi driver was threatened with a knife and assaulted.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court today (Wednesday)He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court today (Wednesday)
Stafford was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance which will be at Northampton Crown Court on December 20.

A second man – a 27-year-old man from Northampton – was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on police bail pending further enquiries.