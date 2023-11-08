Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a knifepoint robbery of a taxi driver in Barton Seagrave.

Corey Stafford of Leeson Crescent, Barton Seagrave, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) to face two charges – robbery and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred between 9.25pm and 9.50pm on Saturday, November 4, in Leeson Crescent, Barton Seagrave in which a taxi driver was threatened with a knife and assaulted.

Stafford was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance which will be at Northampton Crown Court on December 20.