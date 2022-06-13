Man charged with Kettering burglary offences

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged over a number of burglary-related incidents in Kettering.
Jared Wright, of no fixed address, was arrested in the early hours of June 8 in Corby.
The 35-year-old was charged with a total of 11 offences, including a residential burglary in Speight Crescent, Barton Seagrave, and the subsequent theft of a Citroen Berlingo vehicle.
Wright was also charged with four counts of attempted burglary which took place in Montgomery Close in Kettering – three at residential properties and one commercial address – and two further attempted residential burglaries in Thornton Avenue.
He has also been charged with three motoring offences – one count of dangerous driving, one of driving whilst disqualified and one of driving without valid car insurance.
Wright appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 9, where he was remanded in prison until his next hearing at Northampton Crown Court on July 25.