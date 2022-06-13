Man charged with Kettering burglary offences

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged over a number of burglary-related incidents in Kettering.

Jared Wright, of no fixed address, was arrested in the early hours of June 8 in Corby.

The 35-year-old was charged with a total of 11 offences, including a residential burglary in Speight Crescent, Barton Seagrave, and the subsequent theft of a Citroen Berlingo vehicle.

A suspect has been charged

Wright was also charged with four counts of attempted burglary which took place in Montgomery Close in Kettering – three at residential properties and one commercial address – and two further attempted residential burglaries in Thornton Avenue.

He has also been charged with three motoring offences – one count of dangerous driving, one of driving whilst disqualified and one of driving without valid car insurance.