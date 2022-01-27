Man charged with cannabis factory offences after Wellingborough raid
Officers discovered a grow house in Wellingborough
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:22 pm
A man will appear before magistrates this morning charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis house in Wellingborough.
Officers discovered 133 plants in a terraced home in Mill Road yesterday (Wednesday, January 26)
A man was arrested at the scene and questioned by officers and was due to appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court this morning.
Eduar Dranga, 26, of Mill Road, is charged with one count of cannabis production.