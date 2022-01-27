Man charged with cannabis factory offences after Wellingborough raid

Officers discovered a grow house in Wellingborough

By Kate Cronin
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:22 pm

A man will appear before magistrates this morning charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis house in Wellingborough.

Officers discovered 133 plants in a terraced home in Mill Road yesterday (Wednesday, January 26)

A man was arrested at the scene and questioned by officers and was due to appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Some of the plants found in the house

Eduar Dranga, 26, of Mill Road, is charged with one count of cannabis production.