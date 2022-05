A 35-year-old Milton Keynes man has appeared at magistrates’ court in connection with an incident at Sol Central in Northampton on Thursday evening (May 12).

Kevin Thomas Moore, of Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, May 14, charged with the offence of a bomb hoax (communicate false information).

Moore was released on conditional bail until Thursday, June 23, when he is due to appear once again at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.