Man charged with attempted murder and rape after woman seriously injured in Wellingborough

A man has been charged with rape and attempted murder after a woman was found seriously injured in Wellingborough at the weekend.

Sergiu Boianjiu, of Melton Road North, Wellingborough, will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning (February 12).

The 38-year-old has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of attempted murder after a woman was found injured in the Great Park Street area in the early hours of Sunday (February 6).

She was taken to hospital with head injuries where she remains in a serious condition.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Liz Wilcox, said: “This was an exceptionally fast-paced investigation involving a huge amount of resource from across the whole Force.

“I am pleased to have secured these charges but my thoughts remain with the victim in this case who continues to recover in hospital, and her family.”