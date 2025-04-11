Man charged with assault outside residential bungalows in Northampton, leaving victim hospitalised

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 13:20 BST
Police say the incident happened in Candace Court, just off the Harlestone Road, at 9.10pm on Wednesday, April 9.Police say the incident happened in Candace Court, just off the Harlestone Road, at 9.10pm on Wednesday, April 9.
A 38-year-old man from Northampton has been charged with an assault which left another man in hospital.

At 9.10pm on Wednesday, April 9, Northamptonshire Police received a report of an assault in Candace Court, a street full of bungalows just off the Harlestone Road.

Officers say they attended and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.

Following the incident, 38-year-old Christopher Duke, of Northampton, has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent, and one count of using violence to secure entry to a premises.

He is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, April 11.

