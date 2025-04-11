Police say the incident happened in Candace Court, just off the Harlestone Road, at 9.10pm on Wednesday, April 9.

A 38-year-old man from Northampton has been charged with an assault which left another man in hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 9.10pm on Wednesday, April 9, Northamptonshire Police received a report of an assault in Candace Court, a street full of bungalows just off the Harlestone Road.

Officers say they attended and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, 38-year-old Christopher Duke, of Northampton, has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent, and one count of using violence to secure entry to a premises.

He is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, April 11.