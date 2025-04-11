Man charged with assault outside residential bungalows in Northampton, leaving victim hospitalised
At 9.10pm on Wednesday, April 9, Northamptonshire Police received a report of an assault in Candace Court, a street full of bungalows just off the Harlestone Road.
Officers say they attended and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.
Following the incident, 38-year-old Christopher Duke, of Northampton, has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent, and one count of using violence to secure entry to a premises.
He is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, April 11.