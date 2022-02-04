Man charged over abusive phone calls to Wellingborough MP

A man is due to appear at court next month after being charged with making malicious phone calls to Wellingborough MP Peter Bone.

Shaun Harris, 51, is alleged to have left a number of abusive and offensive messages on the Conservative MP's office phone.

Harris, of Nest Farm Crescent in Wellingborough, has now been charged under Section 1a and Section 4 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

Peter Bone.

He is alleged to have made the calls on December 13 last year.