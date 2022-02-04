Man charged over abusive phone calls to Wellingborough MP
He's alleged to have made malicious phone calls to Peter Bone
A man is due to appear at court next month after being charged with making malicious phone calls to Wellingborough MP Peter Bone.
Shaun Harris, 51, is alleged to have left a number of abusive and offensive messages on the Conservative MP's office phone.
Harris, of Nest Farm Crescent in Wellingborough, has now been charged under Section 1a and Section 4 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988.
He is alleged to have made the calls on December 13 last year.
Harris, who was charged last night (Thursday), has been released on conditional bail ahead of a hearing before Northampton Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 4.