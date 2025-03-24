Man caught indecently exposing himself in car in Northamptonshire village
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was caught indecently exposing himself inside a car in a Northamptonshire village.
The incident happened on Monday, March 17, between 9am and 10am, in Humfry Lane, Boughton.
Police say witnesses reported seeing a white man with short ginger hair and wearing a gilet and wellies, indecently exposing himself inside a car.
Now officers are asking further witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. They are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000154967.