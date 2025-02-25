Man caught dealing drugs in Northampton car park jailed after cocaine, two phones and £3,000 of cash found

A man caught dealing drugs in a Northampton car park has been jailed after cocaine, two phones and £3,000 of cash was uncovered by police officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronaldo Breshanaj, of Henry Bird Way, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on January 27 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) and one of acquire/use/possess criminal property.

The 26-year-old was seen by Northampton CCTV operators at 2.15am on Sunday November 3, 2024, as the driver of a blue Ford Mondeo car in the town centre’s Market Street. Operators suspected the driver was taking part in a drug deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers attended the car park and arrested Breshanaj, as several small bags of white powder were found inside the car. Two mobile phones and £70 in cash were also seized from Breshanaj.

Ronaldo Breshanaj.

A subsequent search of his bedroom also uncovered a large bag of suspected Class A drugs hidden inside a jar of rice and individuals deals in a plastic box. More than £3,000 in cash was also found hidden in two jackets.

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Amy Johnson of the CID West team, said: “The items seized from Ronaldo Breshanaj and his bedroom clearly demonstrated his role in the supply of Class A drugs in Northampton.

“Drug harm is a priority for the force, and I hope this outcome sends a clear message to those involved in the illegal drugs trade. Whether you’re a street level dealer or orchestrating wholesale supply, if you choose to go down this route, we will bring you to justice.”

Breshanaj was jailed for two years and six months.