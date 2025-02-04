Man banned from Northamptonshire village has appeal against conviction dismissed

A man who was banned from a Northamptonshire village in 2022 after a civil dispute about a property boundary, has had his appeal against his conviction dismissed.

Adrian Stairs, now of Wellingborough, appealed his convicted and sentence, which was heard at Northampton Crown Court on January 7.

The now 61-year-old was sentenced in October 2022 for assault and criminal damage offences which took place in Blisworth the previous year, following the escalation of a civil dispute over a property boundary. Police received multiple reports of anti-social behaviour in 2021, as well as Stairs cutting down trees and threatening neighbours with a brick.

Magistrates gave Stairs a suspended sentence and made him subject to a 15-year restraining order to keep him out of Blisworth.

Adrian Paul Stairs. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Stairs went on to lodge an appeal against both his conviction and sentence, engaging a surveyor to try to prove his previous claims about the true ownership of the land in question. However, Northamptonshire Police say their anti-social behaviour lead, Sergeant Wyn Hughes, with the support of victims and CPS, was able to submit documentation, which resulted in Stairs’ legal team withdrawing all their survey material supporting his claims.

Head of prosecutions for the force, Mandy Rowlatt BEM said: “This background to this case involved very long term anti-social behaviour in Blisworth village which caused extensive distress to all involved.”

Sgt Hughes added: “This case became quite extraordinary and caused four years of constant stress for the victims and the wider Blisworth community, but we got there in the end.

“There was a lot of emotion in court and it was lovely to receive a heartfelt letter from the victims expressing their thanks and relief at this outcome.

“It’s a good feeling when you get the right result for the victims of long-term ASB, and I hope this case illustrates that we will support victims in such cases, working alongside the CPS and our partners.”

The appeal by Stairs was dismissed on all counts and he was ordered to pay compensation to the victims as well as court costs.

Stairs also remains subject to the restraining order banning him from Blisworth until 2037.