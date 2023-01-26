Man banned from Northampton town centre after assault and anti-social behaviour

A man has been banned from Northampton town centre on an interim basis following a number of incidents.

Chidubem Kenneth Junior Ebirim, known also as Kenny Ebirim, of no fixed abode, appeared before Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday January 20.

The 32-year-old was sentenced for an assault by beating charge, which happened in Northampton in October 2022, and a resisting arrest charge relating to an incident in Abington Street in December last year, after he pleaded guilty to both.

Ebirim entered the Guildhall several times when he was banned from the building, according to the council.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) anti-social behaviour team also applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which was granted by the court, and bans Ebirim - on an interim basis - from entering Northampton Town Centre as defined by a CBO map. The banned area includes The Guildhall, St Giles Square, St Giles Street, Abington Street and Fish Street. The interim ban will be in place until a further order is made.

According to the council, Ebirim was verbally abusive and threatening to staff members and caused alarm and distress to members of the public. WNC says he also continually entered The Guildhall despite being banned from the building.

Ebirim was sentenced to 18 weeks custody for the assault by beating and three weeks for resisting arrest. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Court documents say the offence is “so serious” as Ebirim has a “flagrant disregard for people and their property”.

Councillor David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services, said: “People should not have to put up with anti-social behaviour taking place in their communities and I am pleased that justice has been served to keep Northampton Town Centre safer.

“Our council has a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and abuse against our staff, and successful prosecutions such as this should send out a clear message that we will take strong action against offenders, including through the courts if necessary.”

A full hearing for the CBO will be held on March 28 at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.