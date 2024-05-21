Man banned from certain parts of Northampton town centre due to street drinking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been banned from certain parts of Northampton town centre due to “persistent” street drinking and anti-social behaviour.

Lee Smith, of no fixed abode, has been issued with a criminal behaviour order after he came to the attention of Northamptonshire Police on multiple occasions due to his “persistent” street drinking and associated anti-social behaviour.

Initially the 42-year-old was issued with a community protection warning and when this was breached, a community protection notice.

However, Smith continued to breach the notice, resulting in multiple complaints from members of the public.

Lee Smith is not allowed in certain parts of Northampton town centre, including Abington Street.

Now, neighbourhood policing officers, in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, have secured a criminal behaviour order (CBO) against Smith, meaning he is not allowed in certain parts of Northampton town centre, including Abington Street.

He is also not allowed to drink or consume alcohol in any public place in Northamptonshire.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Aaron Dilley said: “We take anti-social behaviour and street drinking within the town centre very seriously.

“In order to get a CBO granted, it takes persistent offending and a clear pattern of poor behaviour. The three-year order which has been granted shows the consistent level of offending Lee Smith has committed and I am thankful the court has recognised this.

“The town centre currently has a large number of individuals with numerous community conditions and we will continue to enforce those conditions in order to reduce street drinking and anti-social behaviour.

“Hopefully this case sends a clear message that we will work with partner agencies such as West Northamptonshire Council in order to obtain excellent results such as this one.

"Our main aim is to ensure the town centre is a safe place and obtaining this order will help in doing that."

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet member for Planning and Communities, added: “I am pleased we have been able to work with the police to obtain this Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and take positive action against street drinking and anti-social behaviour.