Man bangs woman's head against floor in Northampton assault

A thug pushed over a woman in Northampton before purposely banging her head against the pavement.

The incident took place between 3pm and 3.30pm on Thursday (November 14), Northamptonshire Police today said.

A woman was walking in Military Road, Upper Mounts, when she was assaulted by a man who pushed her to the floor and banged her head against it.

She pushed him off her and got up before the man grabbed her and pushed her up against a car.

He released her from his grip when he realised people were watching.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was present and saw the assault, or anyone who has information about it.

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.