Man avoids prison after running drug dealing operation from Northampton home

A man has been given an eight month suspended prison sentence after dealing cannabis from his Northampton home for around two months.

Khristopher Young, aged 27, of Forest Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, September 6 after pleading guilty to supplying Class B drugs and possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Ben Gow, prosecuting, said that - on December 16, 2020 - police discovered 193.51g of cannabis at Young’s home address along with £725 in cash and a set of scales. All were seized by police along with a mobile phone, which was analysed.

Khristopher Young, aged 27, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, September 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard there was “clear evidence” Young had been dealing cannabis between October 31, 2020 and December 16, 2020 despite initially denying this to police.

Mr Recorder Benson QC said: “In my judgement, you clearly had a significant role. This was a commercial enterprise and you were making significant profit.”

William Forber-Heyward, in mitigation, said Young has no previous convictions, has not re-offended and would benefit from probation’s help to support his reintegration with the mental health services.

The defence barrister continued: “This is a young man, who understands the severity of what has happened and assured me this is a one-off incident.”

Mr Recorder Benson QC, addressing Young, said: “It is clear to me that you had your head turned to dealing in cannabis because you could see the profits that were being made by others who were doing likewise and you were finding yourself - at that time - in financial difficulty and saw it as a way to alleviate that.”

Mr Benson added: “Your mother is sitting in court today. It was in her home you were effectively running your business. I can well understand if she was vexed or dismayed by the behaviour of her own son.”

The court heard that Young has since shown himself to be a “responsible and law-abiding member of the community” having obtained full time work and becoming a “valued employee.”

Young was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation requirement days and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.