Man avoids jail after driving on the wrong side of roads for ONE HOUR in and around Northampton

A man has been given a nine month suspended prison sentence after driving on the wrong side of roads in and around Northampton.

Noel Owusu-Afriyie, aged 29, from Milton Keynes, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, September 8 after pleading guilty to one count of dangerous driving.

The court heard that - on July 2, 2022 between 5.30am and 6.30am - Owusu-Afriyie was driving his car along Horsemarket on the wrong side of the road with two passengers inside. Police witnessed this and a chase began as he turned into Gold Street.

Noel Owusu-Afriyie, aged 29, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, September 8.

Tom Parker, prosecuting, said officers pursued Owusu-Afriyie for the next hour as he proceeded to drive on the wrong side of roads in the town centre and then the A43 carriageway towards the M1 with other drivers having to avoid the vehicle.

The court heard that the pursuit continued into Stony Stratford with Owusu-Afriyie still driving on the wrong side of the road as he cut across two red lights and driving at 60mph in a 20mph zone on a busy high street.

Mr Parker told the court that police were eventually able to intercept the defendant by making contact with the vehicle.

The court heard that Owusu-Afriyie then ran around the rear of the car before jumping over the bonnet of the police vehicle; however, due to an injury sustained from the collision, he was unable to get very far.

The other two passengers attempted to run but one was promptly arrested and the other was caught and arrested 15 minutes later with the assistance of a police dog, the court heard.

Mr Parker said Owusu-Afriyie gave a no comment interview to the police. He added: “This is prolonged bad driving.

“There was deliberate disregard for other road users, it involved a police pursuit and he was carrying passengers.”

Owusu-Afriyie has appeared at court on four previous occasions for six offences. None of these offences related to driving.

The defence barrister said Owusu-Afriyie pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and recognises the seriousness of this offence.

The court heard that Owusu-Afriyie has a full time management job and is relied on by his colleagues and has a family to financially support; an immediate prison sentence would cause him to lose his job.

References from the defendant’s employer, partner and local pastor described him as “hard-working” and said this behaviour was “out of character” for him.

Owusu-Afriyie claimed that, at the time of the offence, he was “confused” and trying to use his sat-nav to get home, the court heard. He also claimed that he was knocked over by police as he got out of his car so he “panicked” and that was why he ran away.

The defence barrister said: “This is a young man who perhaps uses poor judgement and has made a grave mistake and certainly recognises the errors of his ways.”

Mr Recorder Benson QC, sentencing, said: “You were driving a motorcar in Northampton and then on the roads outside of Northampton in a manner that was as extraordinary as it was dangerous.”

He added: “It is an extraordinary piece of driving which was completely out of character for you because, although you have some convictions - the last of which relating to some criminal activity in 2017 – you have no records in motoring offences. The car was insured and in your name.”

Owusu-Afriyie was given a nine month prison sentence, suspended for two years and ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation requirement days. He will also be subject to a curfew for three months.