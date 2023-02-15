Man avoids jail after breaking victim’s face in three places in brawl outside Daventry nightclub

A man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after fracturing a man’s face in three places during a late-night brawl outside a Daventry nightclub.

Samuel Nixon, aged 25, of Eastfields in Braunston, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, February 15 after pleading guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that a large group of males left a nightclub in Daventry at around 4am on September 12, 2021 and a scuffle developed outside.

Samuel Nixon, aged 25, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, February 15.

Paul Prior, prosecuting, told the court Nixon punched a man - who was not involved in the fight - to the left side of his face. This caused the victim to fall to the floor and hit his head, rendering him unconscious for a few minutes. When he came to, he was “plainly concussed,” his pupils were substantially dilated and he was unable to answer door staff’s questions so an ambulance was called.

Police arrived to see the defendant shirtless and behaving aggressively, pushing another man, the court heard. Nixon proclaimed, “self defence,” and walked away. Officers, after being made aware of the assault, attempted to chase him but did not catch up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim suffered three jaw and cheekbone fractures that left him unable to open his mouth or eat with a spoon. He required surgery to insert two metal plates into his face and was discharged the following day but remained in pain and needed painkillers to eat soft food.

Nixon was arrested on November 2, 2021 and gave a no comment interview to police.

The defendant has one previous offence of attempted burglary in 2015 when he was 15-years-old.

Derek Johashen, in mitigation, said that Nixon mistook what was going on around him that evening having consumed a lot of alcohol and thought that the victim was causing some problems with a group of girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that, following the initial assault, others approached Nixon and began to cause problems, which was why there was still an ongoing situation when police arrived.

A letter of apology written by Nixon - addressed to the victim - said: “Every time I think about that night, it makes me sick to my stomach.” He goes on to say that, if he could take that night back, he would.

Mr Johashen said this incident was “out of character” for Nixon and, when he first appeared at court, he was “flooded with trepidation” believing that he was going to prison that day.

He said: “The case has been going on for well over a year. The effect of it is he has lived with this for a long time and it has caused him a great deal of upset.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said: “It was a disgraceful incident and I hope you are thoroughly ashamed of yourself.”

Regarding the victim, he added: “It was a serious unpleasant injury that he will be reminded of for many years to come.”