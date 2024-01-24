News you can trust since 1931
Man attempted to grab girl's bag in busy Northampton street

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th Jan 2024, 10:25 GMT
A man attempted to grab a girl’s bag in a busy Northampton street.

The incident happened in Harlestone Road on January 10, between 4.10pm and 4.30pm.

Police say a girl was approached by a male who tried to grab her bag. When this was unsuccessful, he walked off.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, about 5ft, and wearing a black puffer jacket with Nike shoes.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000026325.