Man attempted to grab girl's bag in busy Northampton street
Police are appealing for witnesses
A man attempted to grab a girl’s bag in a busy Northampton street.
The incident happened in Harlestone Road on January 10, between 4.10pm and 4.30pm.
Police say a girl was approached by a male who tried to grab her bag. When this was unsuccessful, he walked off.
The suspect is described as an Asian man, about 5ft, and wearing a black puffer jacket with Nike shoes.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000026325.