Man attempted to grab girl's bag in busy Northampton street

A man attempted to grab a girl’s bag in a busy Northampton street.

The incident happened in Harlestone Road on January 10, between 4.10pm and 4.30pm.

Police say a girl was approached by a male who tried to grab her bag. When this was unsuccessful, he walked off.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, about 5ft, and wearing a black puffer jacket with Nike shoes.