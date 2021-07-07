Man assaults victim and damages their car at Rushden Lakes

A man was attacked and his car was damaged in a brutal assault that took place at Rushden Lakes.

Northamptonshire Police said the assault took place shortly after 9.30pm on Monday, March 29 when a man parked his car at Rushden Lakes and went to collect food.

He was assaulted by another man as he returned to his vehicle. The attacker then went on to damage the victim's car.

Police have released this image of a man, who may have information about the attack at Rushden Lakes.

Northamptonshire Police have now released an image of a man who may be able to help them with their investigation into the attack.