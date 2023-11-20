Man assaulted twice in 'unprovoked' attack inside and close to Northampton pub
A man was assaulted inside and close to a Northampton pub in what police are describing as an “unprovoked” attack.
The incident happened at The Squirrels in Main Road, Duston at around 9.55pm on Saturday November 11.
Police say a man was assaulted by an unknown man in the pub toilets.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “After the victim left the venue with a friend, he was further assaulted outside in Main Road by a group of men, causing facial injuries.
“Police believe the man pictured has information relevant to their enquiries.”
Officers are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000704341.