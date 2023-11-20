Man assaulted twice in 'unprovoked' attack inside and close to Northampton pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was assaulted inside and close to a Northampton pub in what police are describing as an “unprovoked” attack.

The incident happened at The Squirrels in Main Road, Duston at around 9.55pm on Saturday November 11.

Police say a man was assaulted by an unknown man in the pub toilets.

Police want to speak to this man after an assault in a Duston pub.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “After the victim left the venue with a friend, he was further assaulted outside in Main Road by a group of men, causing facial injuries.

“Police believe the man pictured has information relevant to their enquiries.”