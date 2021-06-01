Man assaulted twice by the same attacker in Corby

Witnesses are being sought after a man was assaulted twice by the same man in Corby.

On the afternoon of Monday, May 17, a man was walking along Darley Dale Road when he was approached by a man he recognised who began shouting at him before throwing several punches at his face.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The victim was able to walk away from the man, but around 30 minutes later ran into him again on Clydesdale Road, where he again shouted at the victim, and struck him again in the head, this time while holding half a brick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to both attacks

"Both incidents took place between 2pm and 3pm on May 17 and were witnessed by people passing by."