Man assaulted by strangers in early hours incident in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was assaulted by strangers in an early hours incident in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 27, at about 4.35am in Gold Street, when a man was assaulted by two men not known to him, according to Northamptonshire Police who released on appeal on Friday October 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men from Milton Keynes - aged 19 and 22, have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...