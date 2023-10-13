Man assaulted by strangers in early hours incident in Northampton town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was assaulted by strangers in an early hours incident in Northampton town centre.
The incident happened on Sunday, August 27, at about 4.35am in Gold Street, when a man was assaulted by two men not known to him, according to Northamptonshire Police who released on appeal on Friday October 13.
Two men from Milton Keynes - aged 19 and 22, have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending enquiries.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000532165.