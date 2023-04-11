News you can trust since 1931
Man assaulted by group including young child in Northampton shop

Man in his 30s hit in the head

By Carly Odell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

A man was assaulted by a group of people, including a young child, in and outside a Northampton shop.

The incident happened at the Premier Express shop in Coronation Court, Ashbrow Road on Thursday, April 6 between 7.50pm and 9pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The incident started inside the shop when the man in his 30s was struck by a boy and woman. As he left the store, a male hit him on the back of the head with a black bat, knocking him to the floor, where the assault continued.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
“The child was white, aged eight to 10 years-old, and of an average build. He was with a white woman in her early to mid-40s. The offender with the bat was aged mid-to late teens, about 5ft 7in and of an average build. He was wearing black sports clothes or tracksuit and a black balaclava.”

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000209954.