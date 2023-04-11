Man assaulted by group including young child in Northampton shop

A man was assaulted by a group of people, including a young child, in and outside a Northampton shop.

The incident happened at the Premier Express shop in Coronation Court, Ashbrow Road on Thursday, April 6 between 7.50pm and 9pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The incident started inside the shop when the man in his 30s was struck by a boy and woman. As he left the store, a male hit him on the back of the head with a black bat, knocking him to the floor, where the assault continued.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“The child was white, aged eight to 10 years-old, and of an average build. He was with a white woman in her early to mid-40s. The offender with the bat was aged mid-to late teens, about 5ft 7in and of an average build. He was wearing black sports clothes or tracksuit and a black balaclava.”