Man asks girl, 12, to get into his car during suspicious incident in Kettering

Officers investigating a suspicious incident in Kettering in which a man in a car approached a schoolchild are appealing for information.

At around 8.10am on Monday (May 24), a 12-year-old girl was walking along St Peter’s Avenue when an unknown man driving a red car approached her, got out and asked her to get into the vehicle.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The girl refused and left the area via London Road towards the town centre where she sought help.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the suspicious incident in Kettering

"She was unharmed in the incident."

The man is described as white, aged 40 to 50, with a bald head.

He wore a blue jacket, blue trousers and blue shoes.