Man asks for trial over allegedly bringing imitation pistol into Northampton jewellers

Sem Birch-Abban was arrested in May for allegedly bringing an imitation firearm into a Northampton jewellers to scare staff.

A man has asked for a jury to decide if he is guilty over an incident where an imitation firearm was allegedly brought into a Northampton jewellers.

Sem Birch-Abban, of Collyweston Road, was arrested on the morning of May 21 and at the time was cautioned for attempted robbery of Michael Jones Jeweller, in Gold Street.

However at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (June 23), the 23-year-old was not charged with robbery but with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause distress.

Birch-Abban pleaded not guilty to the single charge and is asking for a jury to decide what his intentions were on the day.

It is alleged that Birch-Abban brought an imitation pistol into the Gold Street jewellers with the intent to scare staff and customers inside. The 23-year-old has denied this.