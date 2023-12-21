Man arrested on suspicion of shoplifting during policing minister's retail crime visit to Northampton

The 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting almost £400 of clothing from Superdry and Next

A man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, as the policing minister watched on during a retail crime visit to Northampton.

Chris Philp MP visited Northampton town centre on Tuesday (December 19) to see how Northamptonshire Police and other organisations are tackling shoplifting.

After speaking to senior staff in Boots and Primark in the Grosvenor Centre, the minister was just a few feet away as patrol officers arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting almost £400 of clothing from Superdry and Next.

Asher Gayle was charged with four counts of theft from a shop and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (December 20), where he pleaded guilty to all four offences.

Gayle, of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and given a six-month drug rehabilitation order. He was also given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was told to pay full compensation to the victims of his thefts.

Chief Insp Wilson said: “Shoplifting is on the increase nationally, but this force is making really significant progress in combating retail crime and this was a great opportunity to showcase to the minister what the force is doing in this area.

“We will continue to deliver against The Retail Crime Action Plan, with a permanent Retail Crime Team in place early next year that brings with it dedicated officers and staff. All this will help towards our overall aim of making this county a hostile place for retail crime offenders.”

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold added: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Policing Minister to see the proactive approach we are taking to retail crime in Northamptonshire. We have a strong partnership between organisations, and we make sure that the voice of business is central to our plans.”

Northamptonshire Police launched Op Elegance in May 2023 which has seen a dedicated retail crime team working in partnership with Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership (NBCP).

During its first six months, the number of people charged, cautioned or given community resolutions has risen by 56 percent on the same period in 2022.

Northamptonshire Police is identifying more shoplifting suspects, and the positive outcome rate is evidence that more are being brought to justice.