Man, 22, arrested in Northampton on suspicion of possession of a firearm after large police presence spotted
He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries
A man has been arrested after a large police presence was spotted in a busy part of Northampton.
Armed police were seen in the Kettering Road area, close to the junction with Queen’s Road, on Friday (February 18) at around 4pm.
Northamptonshire Police officers were acting on a warrant, but the suspect was not found.
A day later a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a different offence.
A police spokeswoman said: “This related to the search for a man officers wanted to speak to following the execution of a warrant at an address in Northampton.
“A vehicle was stopped but he wasn't present.
“However on Saturday, February 19, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the possession of a fireman and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”