A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a four vehicle collision in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on the A43 near Towcester at 6.45pm on Thursday (October 5). The road was partially closed for two hours.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the collision involved a grey Audi Q5, a grey Mercedes A 220, a white Seat Leon and a grey Seat Leon. A spokeswoman also confirmed no one was seriously injured.

