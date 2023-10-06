Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after four vehicle collision on A43 in Northamptonshire
Thankfully, nobody was injured
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a four vehicle collision in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened on the A43 near Towcester at 6.45pm on Thursday (October 5). The road was partially closed for two hours.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed the collision involved a grey Audi Q5, a grey Mercedes A 220, a white Seat Leon and a grey Seat Leon. A spokeswoman also confirmed no one was seriously injured.
The man arrested has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.