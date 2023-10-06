News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after four vehicle collision on A43 in Northamptonshire

Thankfully, nobody was injured
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a four vehicle collision in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on the A43 near Towcester at 6.45pm on Thursday (October 5). The road was partially closed for two hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the collision involved a grey Audi Q5, a grey Mercedes A 220, a white Seat Leon and a grey Seat Leon. A spokeswoman also confirmed no one was seriously injured.

The man arrested has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.