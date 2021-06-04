A police chase through Northampton ended with two in custody on suspicion of an array of offences.

Northamptonshire Police were called to a burglary in progress in St James Mill Road yesterday (June 3) just after 9pm.

The suspect was tracked to a park area off Ring Way in Briar Hill where he was arrested on suspicion of burglary, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and resisting arrest.

The chase ended in a park area off Ring Way in Briar Hill.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "This was the end point of an report received about a burglary in progress at a business in St James Mill Road, that came in at 9.07pm last night (June 3).

"The suspect was tracked to the Ring Way area and detained, with another man also subsequently detained and arrested.

"One 29-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker, and resisting arrest.

"A 27-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon."

Both men remained in police custody at time of writing.