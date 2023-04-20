A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were taken to hospital following an incident in a Northampton property.

Police were called to Colwyn Road this morning (April 20) where they found one woman and one man had suffered injuries. They were both taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 9.10am this morning, April 20, Northamptonshire Police was called to a report of an assault at a property in Colwyn Road, Northampton.

“Officers attended and found two people who had suffered injuries within the property.

“The ambulance service also attended and a woman was taken to hospital with neck injuries that are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

“A man was also taken to hospital with neck injuries which are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 26-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.”