Man 'arrested in Kettering' in war crimes investigation over Sri Lanka BBC journalist's murder

War crimes detectives investigating the murder of a BBC journalist in Sri Lanka more than 20 years ago have arrested a man, reportedly in Kettering.

The 48-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday (February 22) over the killing of Mylvaganam Nimalarajan, who was shot dead in 2000 days after receiving death threats over his elections reporting.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers from their War Crimes Team - part of the Counter Terrorism Command - made the arrest at a Northamptonshire address as part of a proactive operation. The Northants Telegraph understands the arrest was made in Kettering.

Victim Mylvaganam Nimalrajan.

Police said he was arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001, which covers genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. He was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation.

Mr Nimalarajan, who was renowned for his fearless reporting, was shot dead at his home in the northern Sri Lankan city of Jaffna on October 19.

Gunmen also attacked his father with a knife and threw a grenade, injuring other family members.

The journalist worked for the BBC's Sinhala and Tamil language services and had been reporting on violence that marred the nation's general elections. He had accused a Tamil militant group of human rights violations and vote rigging.

Arrests were made but those suspected of being involved were believed to have fled the country, local media reports said.

In October 2017 the Metropolitan Police received a referral in relation to the murder and began an investigation.

A dossier of information alleging that Mr Nimalarajan’s suspected killer was living in Northamptonshire was also handed over to Northamptonshire Police in 2020.

The Met say Mr Nimalarajan’s family have been informed of the arrest and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are eager to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation and particularly want to speak to members of the Sri Lankan community who emigrated to, and now reside in, the UK.

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This is a significant update in what is a sensitive, complex investigation.

“There will still be people who may have information, particularly in relation to the murder of Mr Nimalarajan, and we would urge those people to come forward and help achieve justice for Mr Nimalarajan’s family.”