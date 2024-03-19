Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was arrested in connection with a blaze at a Luton airport car park will not face any further action, police have confirmed.

The man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the fire broke out, destroying up to 1,500 vehicles and grounding flights on Tuesday, October 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “Our investigation into the fire at London Luton Airport has now concluded and the man arrested in connection with our enquiries will face no further action. We have passed the matter back to Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue to complete its investigation and publish a report of their findings in due course.”

The aftermath of a blaze in a parking garage at London Luton Airport. Photo: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service