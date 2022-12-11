Man arrested following Wellingborough knife attack that saw victim slashed to arms and body

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was slashed with a knife in Wellingborough.

A serious assault in Wellingborough saw a man hospitalised after being slashed across his body with a knife.

The attack took place at around 10.30pm on Friday, December 9, when the victim – a man in his thirties – was slashed with a knife to his arms and side of his body after being approached by an unknown man.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he continues to be treated for his injuries.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “A 20-year-old man from Wellingborough has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.”

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with their ongoing enquiries.