Man arrested at Northampton train station denies intent to supply heroin he had in pocket

A man was arrested at Northampton Railway Station with amounts of cannabis and heroin in his pockets.

A man who was arrested at Northampton Railway Station has denies allegations he was planning to sell a quantity of drugs he had in his trousers.

Sadjo Diakite, of HMP Oakwood, was detained at Northampton train station in July last year where officers found amounts of heroin and cannabis in his pockets.

However, at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (May 24), the 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to allegations he planned to sell the drugs - only that he had it on himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His defence barrister, Jas Mann, told the court his client accepts possessing the drugs but denies intent to supply.