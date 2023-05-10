News you can trust since 1931
Man arrested after woman badly beaten up outside Northampton Crown Court

The victim, who - according to witnesses - could barely speak walked into the court to ask staff for help

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 10th May 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:47 BST
A 43-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted near Northampton Crown Court.

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault that took place near Northampton Crown Court.

Witnesses told the Chronicle & Echo that a loud verbal altercation was heard in the court’s car park in Upper Mounts at around 10am on Tuesday, May 9.

Minutes later, an injured woman approached staff at Northampton Crown Court, in Lady’s Lane, for help.

Witnesses described the victim as having a bloody face, swollen eye and torn blouse and reported that she could not speak because she appeared to be in shock. Court staff called her an ambulance.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police told this newspaper: “Officers attended and have made contact with the woman. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.”

Police also confirmed that the man arrested in connection with the assault is 43 years old.