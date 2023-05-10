Man arrested after woman badly beaten up outside Northampton Crown Court

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted near Northampton Crown Court.

Witnesses told the Chronicle & Echo that a loud verbal altercation was heard in the court’s car park in Upper Mounts at around 10am on Tuesday, May 9.

Minutes later, an injured woman approached staff at Northampton Crown Court, in Lady’s Lane, for help.

Witnesses described the victim as having a bloody face, swollen eye and torn blouse and reported that she could not speak because she appeared to be in shock. Court staff called her an ambulance.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police told this newspaper: “Officers attended and have made contact with the woman. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.”