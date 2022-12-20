A 24-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with an incident of criminal damage, which saw a house’s window being smashed with a hammer.

The vandalism allegedly took place at an address in Abington Avenue on Saturday, December 17 at around 9.30pm, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The suspect was seen being arrested and put into the back of a police van in Abington Avenue at 10pm.

Abington Avenue, Northampton.