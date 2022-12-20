News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man arrested after window to Northampton home smashed with hammer

A man has been released on bail, pending further enquiries

By Megan Hillery
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 1:00pm

A 24-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with an incident of criminal damage, which saw a house’s window being smashed with a hammer.

The vandalism allegedly took place at an address in Abington Avenue on Saturday, December 17 at around 9.30pm, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Hide Ad

The suspect was seen being arrested and put into the back of a police van in Abington Avenue at 10pm.

Abington Avenue, Northampton.
Most Popular

The 24-year-old has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.