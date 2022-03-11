Man arrested after victim dragged and punched during circus show in Northampton

Incident happened among audience 15 minutes into Circus Zyair show at Sixfields

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:58 am

Detectives investigating an attack on a woman during a circus show in Northampton are holding a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

Police received multiple reports of a man in the audience dragging the victim across the floor and punching her 15 minutes into the hour-and-a-half Circus Zyair show at Sixfields on Thursday (March 10).

Officers are appealing for witnesses, but a statement issued on Friday (March 11) morning confirmed a man arrested in connection with the incident remained in police custody.

Police were called to them circus show at around 7.45pm on Thursday

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: "Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 using incident number 22000140484."