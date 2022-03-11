Man arrested after victim dragged and punched during circus show in Northampton
Incident happened among audience 15 minutes into Circus Zyair show at Sixfields
Detectives investigating an attack on a woman during a circus show in Northampton are holding a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault.
Police received multiple reports of a man in the audience dragging the victim across the floor and punching her 15 minutes into the hour-and-a-half Circus Zyair show at Sixfields on Thursday (March 10).
Officers are appealing for witnesses, but a statement issued on Friday (March 11) morning confirmed a man arrested in connection with the incident remained in police custody.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: "Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 using incident number 22000140484."