Man arrested after two people taking to hospital following dog attack in Daventry

Two people have suffered serious injuries, according to police
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST

A man has been arrested after two people were taken to hospital after a dog bite incident in Daventry.

The incident happened shortly after 4.35pm on Saturday (July 8) when Northamptonshire Police received reports of a dog bite incident in Ericsson Close.

Officers attended and secured two dogs, and then administered first aid for two casualties who were then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to Ericsson Close in Daventry on Saturday (July 8).Police were called to Ericsson Close in Daventry on Saturday (July 8).
Police say there is no risk to the wider public following the incident, but officers stayed in the local area during the evening as the investigation continued.

Detectives are now working to investigate the circumstances of the dog attack are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000421425.