Man arrested after teenager stabbed in the neck in Northampton released on bail

A man who was arrested on suspicion on GBH after an incident where a teenager was stabbed in the neck in Northampton has been released on bail.

The incident happened in Bouverie Walk, off Wellingborough Road, on Friday (May 19) at around 7.50pm.

Northamptonshire Police say the teenager was assaulted by a group of males. He sustained a serious injury to his neck and was taken to University Hospital Coventry via air ambulance.

The scene of the Bouverie Walk stabbing incident.

Police believe the incident to be a targeted one, with no risk to the wider public.

As of today (Monday May 22), the 18-year-old who was arrested has been released on police bail and no further arrests have been made.

