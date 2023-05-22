News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Man arrested after teenager stabbed in the neck in Northampton released on bail

The teenager was airlifted to hospital

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 13:53 BST

A man who was arrested on suspicion on GBH after an incident where a teenager was stabbed in the neck in Northampton has been released on bail.

The incident happened in Bouverie Walk, off Wellingborough Road, on Friday (May 19) at around 7.50pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police say the teenager was assaulted by a group of males. He sustained a serious injury to his neck and was taken to University Hospital Coventry via air ambulance.

The scene of the Bouverie Walk stabbing incident.The scene of the Bouverie Walk stabbing incident.
The scene of the Bouverie Walk stabbing incident.
Most Popular

Police believe the incident to be a targeted one, with no risk to the wider public.

As of today (Monday May 22), the 18-year-old who was arrested has been released on police bail and no further arrests have been made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has any information about it or relevant dash-cam, smart doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000305551.