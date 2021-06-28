Man arrested after serious crash near Mawsley

Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit at the scene on Saturday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a serious crash near Mawsley on Saturday (June 26).

Emergency services were called at about 8.40am after the incident, which involved a grey BMW M240i and a grey Seat Leon, on the road off the A43 towards Mawsley.

One person in the Seat was taken to Kettering General Hospital for treatment but a police spokesman said there are not believed to be any life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.