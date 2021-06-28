Man arrested after serious crash near Mawsley
He's been released under investigation
A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a serious crash near Mawsley on Saturday (June 26).
Emergency services were called at about 8.40am after the incident, which involved a grey BMW M240i and a grey Seat Leon, on the road off the A43 towards Mawsley.
One person in the Seat was taken to Kettering General Hospital for treatment but a police spokesman said there are not believed to be any life-changing or life-threatening injuries.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and dangerous driving.
He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with information should the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174675.