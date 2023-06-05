News you can trust since 1931
Man arrested after series of late night assaults in Northampton town centre

A woman was put in a headlock and others were inappropriately touched
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST

A man has been arrested after a series of late night assaults in Northampton town centre.

The incidents happened in Drapery on Saturday (June 3) between 11.30pm and 11.50pm.

Northamptonshire Police say a man assaulted a number of people.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incidents on the Drapery.Police are appealing for witnesses after the incidents on the Drapery.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “The assaults included placing one woman in a headlock, inappropriately touching others and also spitting, punching and grabbing others.

“There were a lot of people around at the time of these offences and officers are encouraging anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone who was assaulted but has yet to come forward, to contact Northamptonshire Police.”

Since the incidents, a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about them is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000339634.