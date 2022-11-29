A man is in police custody after a motorbike rider was killed in a crash this morning (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to the B645 at Hargrave at about 9.50am after the incident involving a black Mercedes SLK250 and a silver Yamaha motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the Mercedes was travelling west between Hargrave and Chelveston when, for reasons officers don’t yet know, it moved into the opposite lane and collided with the Yamaha.

Emergency services were called to the scene

The rider of the motorcycle – a 40-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision itself.