Man arrested after hurling homophobic abuse outside Northampton nightclub

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Northampton town centre over the weekend in connection with a hate crime.

This happened in the early hours of Sunday, August 22 when a man hurled homophobic abuse outside nightclub, The Boston, located on College Street near the North Gate Bus Station.

A spokesperson for the Northampton Police Response Team tweeted shortly after the incident: "We will always take these offences seriously and the suspect will remain in custody overnight whilst an investigation takes place."

