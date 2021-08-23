Man arrested after hurling homophobic abuse outside Northampton nightclub
The suspect remained in custody overnight as an investigation took place
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Northampton town centre over the weekend in connection with a hate crime.
This happened in the early hours of Sunday, August 22 when a man hurled homophobic abuse outside nightclub, The Boston, located on College Street near the North Gate Bus Station.
A spokesperson for the Northampton Police Response Team tweeted shortly after the incident: "We will always take these offences seriously and the suspect will remain in custody overnight whilst an investigation takes place."
The 33-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the hate crime has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.