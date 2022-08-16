Man arrested after family attacked by gang wielding large wooden poles by Grand Union Canal in Northampton
Police plea to identify male who may have key information over incident in June
Police in Northampton have revealed a family were attacked by a gang of males armed with large wooden poles at a local beauty spot.
The incident happened sometime in June – according to police – on the arm of the Grand Union Canal, near Cotton End.
No injuries were reported but detectives confirmed on Monday (August 16) that a 44-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the attack and later released on police bail pending further enquiries.
They also published a photo showing a bearded male who they want to identify with the belief he may hold key information.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman added: “Our officers would like to speak to this man and we ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to call our non-emergency line on 101 using incident number 22000345800 or to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”